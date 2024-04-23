Rebecca Clarren investigates an American Inheritance in her new book, The Cost of Free Land

The Cost of Free Land investigates how 20th-century federal policies gave Rebecca's ancestors - Jews fleeing oppression in Russia - free land on the South Dakota prairie and examines the cost of that free land to her ancestors' neighbors, the Lakota people.

Rebecca joins Taya Jae to discuss how the stories we choose to tell, and the ones we choose not to tell, create the myths we pass to future generations. And how, by investigating those myths and beginning to have difficult conversations, we might begin to heal.