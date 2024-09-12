The Pen and The Sword: Kate Neville on Going to Seed

Going to Seed explores questions of idleness, considering the labour both of humans and of the myriad other inhabitants of the world. Drawing on science, literature, poetry, and personal observation, these winding and sometimes playful essays pay attention to the exertions and activities of the other-than-human lives that are usually excluded from our built and settled spaces, asking whose work and what kinds of work might be needed for a more just future for all.

Kate Neville Joins Taya Jae to talk about attention & patience, play & restraint and idleness in service of productivity. Going to Seed is out now from Texas Tech University Press.