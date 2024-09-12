© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Kate Neville on Going to Seed

By Taya Jae
Published September 12, 2024 at 11:04 AM MDT
Kate Neville enjoys the summer view from her off-the-grid cabin near Atlin, British Columbia.

Going to Seed explores questions of idleness, considering the labour both of humans and of the myriad other inhabitants of the world. Drawing on science, literature, poetry, and personal observation, these winding and sometimes playful essays pay attention to the exertions and activities of the other-than-human lives that are usually excluded from our built and settled spaces, asking whose work and what kinds of work might be needed for a more just future for all.

Kate Neville Joins Taya Jae to talk about attention & patience, play & restraint and idleness in service of productivity. Going to Seed is out now from Texas Tech University Press.

The Pen and The Sword
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
