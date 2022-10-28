Western Slope Skies - The Late, Late Show: Getting Personal with the Moon

In the very early hours of November 8, the second total lunar eclipse of

2022 will be visible from Western Colorado. At 2:09 AM Mountain

Standard Time the moon will begin it’s slip into the Earth’s shadow. At

3:16 totality will begin, lasting until 4:42. The eclipse will end at 5:49.

The science of a total lunar eclipse is, when orbital inclinations of the

Sun, Moon and Earth are favorable, the Moon passes through the

Earth’s shadow.

But the experience of viewing an eclipse is a personal one, dependent

upon each individual’s perceptions, beliefs, and their reaction to such

an event.

So why is it worth being awake in the middle of the night to watch a

total lunar eclipse?

Astronomical events have always captivated sky watchers on Earth.

Before the advent of astronomical science, early humans observed

these events, but usually with dread and fear, as they did not

understand what caused solar eclipses, lunar eclipses, comets, and

meteors. Who can blame ancient man? It really DOES look like the

moon is being swallowed by a dragon or other unseen entity! This

effect is made all the more realistic by the fact that the Earth’s shadow

on the Moon is curved, lending the distinct visual image of “a bite being

taken out of the Moon”!

Once celestial mechanics were understood by humans, eclipse events

could not only be predicted in advance with great precision, but

humans could then also experience these events with awe and wonder.

Another visual experience during the re-emergence phase, when a

small amount of white sunlight again illuminates the edge of the Moon,

is the impression of a giant eyeball peering sideways into space!

Unlike a total solar eclipse with totality that lasts only minutes, a lunar

eclipse’s totality may exceed an hour, with the entire event lasting

several hours.

Although optical equipment is not necessary to observe a lunar eclipse,

looking at the Moon through binoculars or a telescope with a wide field

eyepiece offers a pseudo-3-dimensional appearance.

No special filters are required.

No two eclipses are exactly alike, with the color during totality varying

from orange and red shades, to almost a dusky black.

The reddish color of the Moon during totality is caused by Earth

completely blocking direct white light from reaching the Moon, when

the only light being reflected from the lunar surface has been refracted

by Earth’s atmosphere. This light appears reddish for the same reason

that a sunrise or sunset does: the scattering of blue light. The more

dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the

Moon will appear.

Do eclipses affect people's moods, behavior, or physical well-being?

Despite claims that lunar eclipses affect human behavior, according to

NASA, there is no evidence that lunar eclipses have any physical effect

on humans, but that profound psychological effects have occurred

throughout history.

So, get out some comfortable chairs, hot beverages and blankets, and

enjoy this spectacle of nature! May you not doze off!

You’ve been listening to “Western Slope Skies”, produced by the Black

Canyon Astronomical Society and KVNF Community Radio. I’m Nancy

McGuire