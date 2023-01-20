Mars With the Naked Eye

Maybe you’ve noticed the bright red “star” hovering high in the southern sky this winter. Maybe you’ve noticed it shining with a seemingly steadier light than other stars in the night sky. Maybe you’ve even noticed it changing position relative to the constellations. These observations reveal that this object is not a star, but rather the fourth planet from the Sun: Mars.

Back in early December, Mars and Earth were at their closest to one another, a point known as opposition. Mars has dimmed gradually since then, but it still remains one of the brightest objects in the night sky, and certainly one of the most vivid. While often known as the “red planet,” Mars is really more of a pale orange, the result of abundant iron oxide (or “rust”) in its rocks, the same substance that gives many of the rocks in southern Utah and western Colorado their ruddy hue.

One way to tell the difference between a planet and a star is to study its light. The light of nearby planets, like Mars and Venus, covers a larger area of the sky than the stars. As a result, planets typically appear to shine with a steadier light, in contrast to stars, whose light often appears to “shimmer” or “twinkle” due to turbulence in our atmosphere. While this method isn’t foolproof, it works most of the time!

Ultimately, it is Mars’ movement that betrays its planetary nature. On the scale of human lifetimes, the stars remain in more or less fixed patterns, known as constellations. Planets, however, “wander” across the sky, waltzing through constellation after constellation as they orbit around the Sun. It is this behavior that gives them their name: the ancient Greeks called these objects “aster planetes,” or “wandering stars.”

This wandering is easy to see for yourself. Right now, Mars is just a little north of the bright star Aldebaran, part of the constellation Taurus. Coincidentally, Aldebaran also has a reddish hue. At the moment Mars is noticeably brighter than Aldebaran, though this gap will close as we pull away from Mars in the coming weeks. Note Mars’ position relative to Aldebaran and other nearby stars in Taurus, then come back in a few weeks. Mars will have changed position, having moved slightly eastward relative to the stars. All planets exhibit this motion, though the more distant planets, like Jupiter and Saturn, do so more slowly, a consequence of their greater distance from the Sun.

