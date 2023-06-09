Western Slope Skies: The Magic Behind Shooting Stars

Have you ever wished upon a shooting star? For most of us, the novelty of wishing on a shooting star has faded since the days of our childhood. Many remember the struggle of trying to find these flashes of magic as they raced across the sky. But have you ever wondered if shooting stars actually grant wishes?

This magical event actually happens to be meteors or other pieces of matter burning up as they enter the atmosphere. These objects often disintegrate as they pass through the atmosphere on their way to the Earth’s surface, but if the meteor happens to make it to the surface without disappearing, we call this object a meteorite.

But how do they happen? As fun as it is to imagine that these events are a magical mystery, we actually know the cause behind shooting stars. As we fly through space, our Earth passes through many pieces of matter, like rocks or dust. Scientists have estimated that about 48.5 tons of meteoritic materials fall on the Earth every day! These objects are so small that we can’t classify them as comets or asteroids. As these small rocks fall against the gasses of our atmosphere, their s high velocities create intense ram pressure , causing small pieces of the meteors and atmospheric gasses to incandesce.

The fastest meteors travel at speeds of 71 kilometers per second. That’s about 44 miles every second! Most meteors vaporize before they get the chance to become a meteorite, and the ones big enough to survive are often very small, as most of the meteor is vaporized upon its descent. Typical sizes range from the size of a pebble to a fist.

Shooting stars have been recorded all through history. In ancient times, meteors were believed to be a sign of events yet to come. Some of these superstitions ranged from believing that a shooting star meant a year of good fortune, to believing that this celestial phenomenon brought death to those who viewed it. With a long historical list of bad and good things happening after a meteor sighting, people believe that these heavenly bodies bring more than just a pleasant view.

So, are they magical? In a way, yes!

While these beautiful lights can’t grant us wishes, predict our future, or give us proof of some higher power, they can ignite passion within the minds of those curious enough to wonder, “What was that?”

You’ve been listening to Western Slope Skies, produced by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society and KVNF Community Radio. This feature was written and recorded by Kye Wilbur, an astronomy student of Dr. Catherine Whiting at Colorado Mesa University.