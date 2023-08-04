Western Slope Skies - Meteors and Dark Skies

One of the best meteor showers of the year will peak during the second weekend of August, presenting the perfect opportunity to spot shooting stars streaking across the sky.

"The Perseids are perhaps the most popular meteor shower as they peak on relatively warm August nights as seen from the northern hemisphere," according to the American Meteor Society.

Up to 100 meteors per hour may be seen from dark, cloud-free areas of Western Colorado as the annual Perseids peak on the night of Saturday, Aug. 12 into the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 13. The only other meteor shower that outperforms the Perseids is the Geminids in mid-December, which can boast up to 120 meteors per hour, but often coincides with cold winter-like weather.

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is the result of earth passing through the orbital debris field of the comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed close to earth in 1992. Since the orbital debris field is wide, Perseids can be spotted from about July 17 to August 24, but meteors may be most frequent from about August 9 to 16. The predicted maximum is during the early morning hours of August 13. During the peak of this year’s Shower, a late rising, waning crescent Moon will not brighten the sky significantly so this year should be favorable to see nearly the maximum of 100 meteors per hour during the early morning at dark sites, especially on August 12, 13, and 14. After about 11 PM, when the Perseid radiant (apparent point of origin of meteors on the sky) rises above 20 degrees, you may see meteors all over the sky. Perseids often become more frequent just before morning twilight, as Earth’s rotation and orbital motion carries us headlong into the meteoroid stream. Southwestern Colorado’s monsoon cloudiness sometimes dissipates after midnight, and that’s another reason to look for Perseids during the wee hours. To observe Perseid Meteors, find a reclining chair, a blanket, insect repellent, and a dark location, then look high in the sky. No optical equipment is necessary. The best times to look are likely between 1 AM and 5:15 AM MDT (the beginning of bright morning twilight) from August 9 to 16. You might see the most Perseids on the morning of August 13, but the peak is broad so pick a morning when skies are clear. The chart below shows the morning sky at 3 AM on August 13.

Some of the best dark places to watch for the Perseids are at Dark Sky Parks and or at the outskirts of Dark Sky Communities such as Top of the Pines (TOP), Norwood, Naturita/Nucla, and Ridgway. TOP will be hosting a guided Meteor Watch on Aug 10 and Ridgway and the Ridgway Community Garden will be hosting a guided Meteor Watch on Aug 12 . Other possible areas include Ridgway State Park.

Western Slope Skies is produced by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society and KVNF Community Radio. This feature was written and voiced by Val Szwarc.