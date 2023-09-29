Western Slope Skies - Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

What is a solar eclipse? As the moon orbits the Earth, there is always a shadow from the moon somewhere in space. As the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, the shadow sometimes crosses the Earth. Most people who are in the moon’s shadow will see a partial eclipse, which may not even be noticeable to people on the ground. But people in a narrow band of the shadow will see a total or an annular eclipse. Either can be dramatic. In a total eclipse, the moon covers the sun completely and the sky darkens as if it were dawn or dusk.

Annular eclipses are different. When the moon’s orbit places it at or near its furthest point from earth, it doesn’t completely cover the sun. This leads to a “ring of fire” effect where the dark disk of the moon is surrounded by a bright, outer ring of the sun. The next annular eclipse will cross over much of America, including Mesa Verde National Park, on October 14, 2023.

Eclipses have always happened, and Native Americans who have called Mesa Verde home for centuries looked to the sky in wonder just as we do today. Our tribal partners have shared with us stories about eclipses that were passed on by their ancestors. For example, the Navajo tell us that the sun and the moon are carried across the sky by divine beings, who come together and meet when an eclipse happens. It’s a time to be reverent and humble. The Zuni also say that an eclipse is a time for reverence, and to stay indoors. Their ancestors at Mesa Verde probably felt the same.

If you plan to join us at Mesa Verde National Park on that day, be patient and get here early. We plan to host NASA scientists and tribal storytellers, hold stations to talk about the eclipse, and hand out eclipse glasses to keep everyone safe. Remember, the Sun radiates dangerous levels of infrared and ultraviolet light that can burn retinas and blind eyes. Always use appropriate eye protection, such as viewing through a solar telescope or wearing approved eclipse glasses, not sunglasses, when looking at the sun, including during the October 14 eclipse.

As you look to the skies this October, remember that eclipses have long been seen as a sacred, magical, time. Look up with wonder but also with reverence!

Western Slope Skies is produced by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society and KVNF Community Radio. This feature was written and voiced by Eric Sainio and Jackie Rabb, Park Rangers at Mesa Verde National Park.