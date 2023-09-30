Writers on the Range: We can help shape this Utah monument

President Biden's restoration of Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments marked a victory for public lands, but Jonathan Thomson reminds us that the battle for preservation is far from over. A BLM draft resource management plan for the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument proposes restrictions on grazing and vehicle use, but falls short of full conservation. The public's input is crucial to shape the future of these cherished landscapes, Thompson writes.

