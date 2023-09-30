© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Writers on the Range

Writers on the Range: We can help shape this Utah monument

Published September 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT
In August, the BLM released its draft resource management plan and environmental impact statement for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.
Jonathan Thompson
President Biden's restoration of Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments marked a victory for public lands, but Jonathan Thomson reminds us that the battle for preservation is far from over. A BLM draft resource management plan for the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument proposes restrictions on grazing and vehicle use, but falls short of full conservation. The public's input is crucial to shape the future of these cherished landscapes, Thompson writes.

Writers on the Range