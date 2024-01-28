© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Writers on the Range

Writers on the Range: Energy guru says efficiency can bridge the gap

Published January 28, 2024 at 5:00 PM MST
Lovins insists that greater efficiency and reliance on renewables are still the answer to the looming energy gap.
Amory Lovins
Lovins insists that greater efficiency and reliance on renewables are still the answer to the looming energy gap.

An energy gap might appear imminent, but this week, publisher Dave Marston challenges that perspective in conversation with Amory Lovins, the 76-year-old co-founder of RMI. Renowned for his work on energy efficiency since the 1970s, Lovins emphasizes that improving efficiency can cut energy use by 50% to 80%. Changes in building structures, demand-response strategies, and more effective use of renewables, Lovins argues, could help close the gap.

Writers on the Range