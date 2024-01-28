Writers on the Range: Energy guru says efficiency can bridge the gap

An energy gap might appear imminent, but this week, publisher Dave Marston challenges that perspective in conversation with Amory Lovins, the 76-year-old co-founder of RMI. Renowned for his work on energy efficiency since the 1970s, Lovins emphasizes that improving efficiency can cut energy use by 50% to 80%. Changes in building structures, demand-response strategies, and more effective use of renewables, Lovins argues, could help close the gap.

