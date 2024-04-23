© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
SHORT FEATURES
Writers on the Range

In Wyoming, tormenting a wolf is not a big deal

Published April 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT
Wolf portrait taken from a vehicle in a pullout. Original public domain image from Flickr
rawpixel.com / National Park Service (Source)
Wolf portrait taken from a vehicle in a pullout. Original public domain image from Flickr

Most states have limits on what methods are permitted to kill wildlife. But in what Wyoming calls its “predator zone,” that’s a whopping 85% of the state, where wolves, coyotes, red foxes, raccoons, porcupines, jack rabbits and stray cats can be killed using any method. Writer Wendy Keefover writes that a recent wolf killing in Wyoming was unusually cruel: A man ran down a wolf on his snowmobile, taped the animal's mouth shut, then paraded the disabled wolf around a bar. Wildlife advocates are angry and want policy changes.

