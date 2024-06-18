© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Writers on the Range

Opinion: It’s a perfect storm for fire insurance

Published June 18, 2024 at 11:13 AM MDT
Dave Marston
High winds, hail, catastrophic wildfires starting from grass as well as overgrown forests—all add up to a perfect storm causing more expensive premiums for insurance in Colorado, writes Dave Marston. And dry land and higher temperatures add to the risk of wildfire. Western Colorado insurer Kevin Parks has some tips for people looking at where they live in a brand new, defensive way, but it means making some changes. Among other hazards, trees that provide welcome shade might just be way too close to the house.

