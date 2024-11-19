© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
SHORT FEATURES
OPINION: Grizzly 399 was a bear for the ages

Published November 19, 2024 at 11:11 AM MST
Grizzly 399 with cubs
Thomas Mangelsen/Images of Nature Gallery
Grizzly 399 with cubs

When the famous Grizzly 399 died in a car collision this October 22 in Wyoming, people all over the world mourned the loss. She had produced 18 cubs, even a set of four, and over her 28-year life around the Grand Tetons and Jackson, Wyoming, tourists thronged to take photos of her family at bear jams. Celebrity never seemed to phase her. Grizzly 399 symbolized what remains that's wild and spectacular, says writers Wendy Keefover and Cindy Combs. They urge the preservation of all grizzlies in the face of disappearing habitat, increased traffic and shootings.

