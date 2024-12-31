© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
SHORT FEATURES
Writers on the Range

OPINION: What Westerners cared about in 2024

Published December 31, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST

The death of a famous grizzly and the possibility of Lake Powell facing dead pool, wolves and a 460-foot tower proposed for Bears Ears National Monument—they were just some of the opinion columns sent out by Writers on the Range this year. The common denominator: Every writer cared passionately about the West—its wildlife, its public lands, and the people who live in this unique region.

Betsy Marston's column explores what Westerners cared about in 2024, but first, a note of gratitude from our publisher:

