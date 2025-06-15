Spring Drive: Donated Gifts
KVNF's Spring Drive is March 12-18! We need your help to reach our goal of $65,000.
BIG THANKS TO OUR SUPPORTING BUSINESSES!
Below is an array of local goods and services that were generously donated by regional businesses to help KVNF raise money for Spring Drive.
Keep checking back, more gifts may roll in!
In order to claim a gift you must call the station! 1-866-KVNF-NOW
or (970) 527-4866
_______________________________________________________________________
BIG B'S DELICIOUS ORCHARDS
https://www.bigbs.com/
2 Night stay in the Big B's Cabin, $100 Gift Card to their cafe bar & store, basket of Big B's Merch ($100 value)
**BOOK SOON SPOTS GO FAST!
These beautifully appointed studio cabins are designed to offer a delightful blend of sophistication and nature. They are two cabins with a hallway with doors that separate them. Each cabin has a king bed and a pull out couch, kitchens, bathrooms with showers, T.V,, A/C, and heat. This is an adjoined Cabin, so it's perfect for families or groups traveling together. Enjoy the covered porch while taking in the incredible views. You are a short walk to the cafe and store. NOTE: WE DO NOT ALLOW PETS IN THE CABINS.
Valued at $1000
1 Available
$800 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
_______________________________________________________________________
ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOLK FESTIVAL - A PAIR OF 3-DAY PASSES
https://bluegrass.com/folks
Held in Lyons, August 8 - 10, 2025
For over 30 years our “Summit of the Song” has brought together some of our favorite songwriters of all genres to the Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons, CO for three days of music, camping, and inspiration. Kids 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult and camping is not included. Camping, if desired, can be purchased here http://seetickets.us/ff25
Valued at $420
1 Available
$300 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
PALISADES BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL - ONE THREE-DAY PASS
https://www.palisademusic.com
June 6-8th in Palisade Colorado. Camping is extra.
For sixteen years, Palisade has been celebrating its love for hot pickin’ guitars, outstanding artistry, blazing fiddles and Colorado sunshine. Located along the Colorado River at Riverbend Park, The Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival brings together some of the country’s top bluegrass artists as well as Colorado’s favorite emerging stars for three days of non-stop, festival vibes. A family friendly, river lovers event.
Valued at $145
1 Available
$145 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
THE LODGE AT NEEDLE ROCK
http://www.needlerocklodge.com/
2 Night stay at the Creekside Cabin in Crawford, CO
Enjoy time away from it all with family or friends at this wonderful Creekside Cabin. Cabin sits on 80 acres (with only one other small cabin) backing to The West Elks Wilderness area. Main floor has a master, living room, kitchen, dining and full bath. Spiral staircase leads to a loft area with a family room and work space and there is a bedroom with 2 queen beds upstairs as well as a half bath. The kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, stove, microwave, coffee maker (including coffee, tea, hot chocolate & cider). Located 1 mile from Needle Rock and 20 minutes from The Black Canyon. Local wineries and farms within 30 minutes. Great hiking and gravel biking right from the property!
Valued at $400
1 Available
$350 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
THE CREEDE HOTEL & RESTAURANT // THE CREEDE REPERTORY THEATER
https://thecreedehotel.com/
https://creederep.org/
1 Night Stay + Dinner & 2 Theatre tickets to any show + 50% off second night + dinner, Creede Hotel
The Creede Hotel and Restaurant is the town’s oldest lodging and dining establishment and is a National Historical Designated Property – and it’s right in the middle of town, on Creede’s picturesque Main Street.
From its Rocky Mountain roots, Creede Repertory Theatre serves as an artistic home to our rural community and beyond, through the creation of repertory seasons, dynamic educational programs, and compelling new works.
Valued at $400
1 Available
$350 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
SAGE VIEW RANCH
https://sageviewranch.com/
2 Night Stay at Sage View Ranch in the Cottage, Paonia, CO
Experience a piece of history in this 1929 1-bedroom cottage which was the homestead house. From the deck experience the mountain view sunrise or the gorgeous sunset with your favorite beverage or head up the hill to the hot tub for a soak. Being in a dark sky area on a clear night you can see the Milky Way!
Accommodations include:
• Queen bed
• Pull-out double couch in the living room
• Small full bathroom with a walk-in shower (accessed through the bedroom)
• Updated kitchen, with all of the basic conveniences of home
• Hot and cold water dispenser
• Cozy wood stove along with space heaters to keep you warm
• A/C and fan to keep you cool
• Private fire pit (firewood available)
Valued at $250
1 Available
$250 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
WESTERN SLOPE SUP
https://www.westernslopesup.com/
Trip for 2 people on the North Fork of the Gunnison River (May-June)
Expires: June 15th, 2025
Valued at $150
1 Available
$150 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
ZEPHYROS FARM AND GARDEN
https://www.zephyrosfarmandgarden.com/
$75 Gift Certificate, Hotchkiss, CO
Zephyros Farm and Garden has been serving the western slope of Colorado with certified organic flowers, vegetables, and nursery starts for 21 years. We take pride in growing our farm by taking care of our employees, the land, the soil, and the animals. Enjoy browsing our website to learn what we have to offer and all that we do.
Valued at $75
2 Available
$100 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
ROCK N ROOTS FARM
https://www.rocknrootsfarm.com/
Nighttime Ritual Wellness Box
Farm grown wellness to help you calm down and relax after a long day. With a bag of deep rest gummies with CBD, chamomile and lemon balm grown on their farm. A CBD calming salve, tranquil body oil with arnica and a lip balm. Your nighttime ritual will become your favorite part of the day.
Valued at $75
1 Available
$70 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
WELLSPRING VITALITY WELLNESS CENTER
https://wellspringvitality.com/
Complete Body Reset Package, Hotchkiss, CO
includes WIM-hof Method breathing on the Live 02 Oxygen, 20 minute Infrared Sauna, 20 minute Salt Room & Circulation Restoration Therapy Session using the BEMER
Valued at $64
1 Available
$60 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
STRONGHOLD TREE CARE
https://www.strongholdtreecare.com/
$250 towards tree care services
Includes pruning, removal, stump grinding, treatment and planting. Located in Montrose and serving the Grand Valley to the northern San Juan mountains
Valued at $250
1 Available
$250 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
ORVIS HOT SPRINGS
https://orvishotsprings.com/
Pair of single day soaking passes, Orvis, CO
No limitation on days and open 365 days a year!
Valued at $56
2 Available
$75 Donation
**Available during Friday Morning Music Mix
___________________________________________________________________________
PAONIA GYM
3 Month pass for Paonia Gym
Paonia Gym is a 24 hour access gym in Paonia, CO
Valued at $105
1 Available
$120 Donation
**Available during Friday Morning Music Mix
___________________________________________________________________________
THE YARROW TAPROOM
https://www.theyarrowcollective.com/
1 Free Hour on the Yarrow Golf Simulator, Austin, CO
Indoor golf simulator with over 84 different courses from around the world. Play solo or bring up to 5 of your friends
Valued at $40
2 Available
$60 Donation
**Available during Redneck Riviera Show
___________________________________________________________________________
EARTH FRIENDLY SUPPLY COMPANY
https://shopearthfriendly.com/
Gardening Bundle
Bundle includes:
- Garden chair with bag
- 2 pack nitrile palm gardening gloves (medium)
- 2 pack nitrile palm gardening gloves (small)
- Fiskars multi-purpose planting tool
- Fiskars transplanter tool
- Fiskars multi purpose snip tool
- Fiskars trowel
- Soil prep and weeding tool
- Gilmour hose spray nozzle
- Trim fast blade lubricant
- Sticky aphid and whitefly trap
Valued at $155
1 Available
$150 Donation
** Available during As The Worm Turns Show
___________________________________________________________________________
PIPE DREAMZ
https://www.facebook.com/PipeDreamz2019/
$50 Gift Certificate
Local outlet in Delta, CO for glass pieces, CBD and vape supplies. They also carry gifts that won’t be found anywhere else in the county!
Valued at $50
1 Available
$50 Donation
** Available during Room to Groove Show
___________________________________________________________________________
PAONIA BREAD WORKS
https://www.paoniabreadworks.com/
$50 Gift Certificate
Located in beautiful Paonia, Colorado, Paonia Bread Works source fresh ingredients from local producers and blend them into their recipes. They are a small-town bakery and café serving the community artisanal sourdough breads made from organic and locally sourced ingredients. Their breads are naturally leavened with native yeasts, using a long fermentation to provide the health and culinary benefits of a local and elemental bread. We also make bagels, pizzas and other fun stuff, including gluten free creations.
Valued at $50
2 Available
$50 Donation
**Available during Global Express Show
___________________________________________________________________________
WIESBADEN, OURAY, CO
http://www.wiesbadenhotsprings.com/
One night Stay, Room with Queen Bed
Nov. 15-May 15 Sunday through Thursday ONLY
Excludes all Holidays, three-day weekends, special events & Valentines Day
Valued at $200
1 Available Claimed
$200 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
___________________________________________________________________________
Special thanks to our food donors who have helped fuel this drive:
nido
The Yarrow Taproom
1-2 Thai Truck
Rubicon Coffee
Mountain Oven
AP Catering
Rio Bravo
Sweetgrass
The Flying Fork
Farm Runners
The Learning Council
Crunch Waffle
Yarrow Taproom
Indigo Autumn
Lush Table Catering
KVNF has special thank-you gifts available. Please note, in order to claim both an item above and KVNF gift, the donation amount must cover both. Click here to donate.