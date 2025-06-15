Spring Drive: Donated Gifts

KVNF's Spring Drive is March 12-18! We need your help to reach our goal of $65,000.

_______________________________________________________________________

BIG B'S DELICIOUS ORCHARDS

https://www.bigbs.com/

2 Night stay in the Big B's Cabin, $100 Gift Card to their cafe bar & store, basket of Big B's Merch ($100 value)

**BOOK SOON SPOTS GO FAST!

These beautifully appointed studio cabins are designed to offer a delightful blend of sophistication and nature. They are two cabins with a hallway with doors that separate them. Each cabin has a king bed and a pull out couch, kitchens, bathrooms with showers, T.V,, A/C, and heat. This is an adjoined Cabin, so it's perfect for families or groups traveling together. Enjoy the covered porch while taking in the incredible views. You are a short walk to the cafe and store. NOTE: WE DO NOT ALLOW PETS IN THE CABINS.

Valued at $1000

1 Available

$800 Donation





_______________________________________________________________________

ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOLK FESTIVAL - A PAIR OF 3-DAY PASSES

https://bluegrass.com/folks

Held in Lyons, August 8 - 10, 2025

For over 30 years our “Summit of the Song” has brought together some of our favorite songwriters of all genres to the Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons, CO for three days of music, camping, and inspiration. Kids 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult and camping is not included. Camping, if desired, can be purchased here http://seetickets.us/ff25

Valued at $420

1 Available

$300 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

PALISADES BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL - ONE THREE-DAY PASS

https://www.palisademusic.com

June 6-8th in Palisade Colorado. Camping is extra.

For sixteen years, Palisade has been celebrating its love for hot pickin’ guitars, outstanding artistry, blazing fiddles and Colorado sunshine. Located along the Colorado River at Riverbend Park, The Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival brings together some of the country’s top bluegrass artists as well as Colorado’s favorite emerging stars for three days of non-stop, festival vibes. A family friendly, river lovers event.

Valued at $145

1 Available

$145 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

THE LODGE AT NEEDLE ROCK

http://www.needlerocklodge.com/

2 Night stay at the Creekside Cabin in Crawford, CO

Enjoy time away from it all with family or friends at this wonderful Creekside Cabin. Cabin sits on 80 acres (with only one other small cabin) backing to The West Elks Wilderness area. Main floor has a master, living room, kitchen, dining and full bath. Spiral staircase leads to a loft area with a family room and work space and there is a bedroom with 2 queen beds upstairs as well as a half bath. The kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, stove, microwave, coffee maker (including coffee, tea, hot chocolate & cider). Located 1 mile from Needle Rock and 20 minutes from The Black Canyon. Local wineries and farms within 30 minutes. Great hiking and gravel biking right from the property!

Valued at $400

1 Available

$350 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

THE CREEDE HOTEL & RESTAURANT // THE CREEDE REPERTORY THEATER

https://thecreedehotel.com/

https://creederep.org/

1 Night Stay + Dinner & 2 Theatre tickets to any show + 50% off second night + dinner, Creede Hotel

The Creede Hotel and Restaurant is the town’s oldest lodging and dining establishment and is a National Historical Designated Property – and it’s right in the middle of town, on Creede’s picturesque Main Street.

From its Rocky Mountain roots, Creede Repertory Theatre serves as an artistic home to our rural community and beyond, through the creation of repertory seasons, dynamic educational programs, and compelling new works.

Valued at $400

1 Available

$350 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

SAGE VIEW RANCH

https://sageviewranch.com/

2 Night Stay at Sage View Ranch in the Cottage, Paonia, CO

Experience a piece of history in this 1929 1-bedroom cottage which was the homestead house. From the deck experience the mountain view sunrise or the gorgeous sunset with your favorite beverage or head up the hill to the hot tub for a soak. Being in a dark sky area on a clear night you can see the Milky Way!

Accommodations include:

• Queen bed

• Pull-out double couch in the living room

• Small full bathroom with a walk-in shower (accessed through the bedroom)

• Updated kitchen, with all of the basic conveniences of home

• Hot and cold water dispenser

• Cozy wood stove along with space heaters to keep you warm

• A/C and fan to keep you cool

• Private fire pit (firewood available)

Valued at $250

1 Available

$250 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

WESTERN SLOPE SUP

https://www.westernslopesup.com/

Trip for 2 people on the North Fork of the Gunnison River (May-June)

Expires: June 15th, 2025

Valued at $150

1 Available

$150 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

ZEPHYROS FARM AND GARDEN

https://www.zephyrosfarmandgarden.com/

$75 Gift Certificate, Hotchkiss, CO

Zephyros Farm and Garden has been serving the western slope of Colorado with certified organic flowers, vegetables, and nursery starts for 21 years. We take pride in growing our farm by taking care of our employees, the land, the soil, and the animals. Enjoy browsing our website to learn what we have to offer and all that we do.

Valued at $75

2 Available

$100 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

ROCK N ROOTS FARM

https://www.rocknrootsfarm.com/

Nighttime Ritual Wellness Box

Farm grown wellness to help you calm down and relax after a long day. With a bag of deep rest gummies with CBD, chamomile and lemon balm grown on their farm. A CBD calming salve, tranquil body oil with arnica and a lip balm. Your nighttime ritual will become your favorite part of the day.

Valued at $75

1 Available

$70 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

WELLSPRING VITALITY WELLNESS CENTER

https://wellspringvitality.com/

Complete Body Reset Package, Hotchkiss, CO

includes WIM-hof Method breathing on the Live 02 Oxygen, 20 minute Infrared Sauna, 20 minute Salt Room & Circulation Restoration Therapy Session using the BEMER

Valued at $64

1 Available

$60 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

STRONGHOLD TREE CARE

https://www.strongholdtreecare.com/

$250 towards tree care services

Includes pruning, removal, stump grinding, treatment and planting. Located in Montrose and serving the Grand Valley to the northern San Juan mountains

Valued at $250

1 Available

$250 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

ORVIS HOT SPRINGS

https://orvishotsprings.com/

Pair of single day soaking passes, Orvis, CO

No limitation on days and open 365 days a year!

Valued at $56

2 Available

$75 Donation

**Available during Friday Morning Music Mix

___________________________________________________________________________

PAONIA GYM

3 Month pass for Paonia Gym

Paonia Gym is a 24 hour access gym in Paonia, CO

Valued at $105

1 Available

$120 Donation

**Available during Friday Morning Music Mix

___________________________________________________________________________

THE YARROW TAPROOM

https://www.theyarrowcollective.com/

1 Free Hour on the Yarrow Golf Simulator, Austin, CO

Indoor golf simulator with over 84 different courses from around the world. Play solo or bring up to 5 of your friends

Valued at $40

2 Available

$60 Donation

**Available during Redneck Riviera Show

___________________________________________________________________________

EARTH FRIENDLY SUPPLY COMPANY

https://shopearthfriendly.com/

Gardening Bundle

Bundle includes:



Garden chair with bag

2 pack nitrile palm gardening gloves (medium)

2 pack nitrile palm gardening gloves (small)

Fiskars multi-purpose planting tool

Fiskars transplanter tool

Fiskars multi purpose snip tool

Fiskars trowel

Soil prep and weeding tool

Gilmour hose spray nozzle

Trim fast blade lubricant

Sticky aphid and whitefly trap

Valued at $155

1 Available

$150 Donation

** Available during As The Worm Turns Show

___________________________________________________________________________

PIPE DREAMZ

https://www.facebook.com/PipeDreamz2019/

$50 Gift Certificate

Local outlet in Delta, CO for glass pieces, CBD and vape supplies. They also carry gifts that won’t be found anywhere else in the county!

Valued at $50

1 Available

$50 Donation

** Available during Room to Groove Show

___________________________________________________________________________

PAONIA BREAD WORKS

https://www.paoniabreadworks.com/

$50 Gift Certificate

Located in beautiful Paonia, Colorado, Paonia Bread Works source fresh ingredients from local producers and blend them into their recipes. They are a small-town bakery and café serving the community artisanal sourdough breads made from organic and locally sourced ingredients. Their breads are naturally leavened with native yeasts, using a long fermentation to provide the health and culinary benefits of a local and elemental bread. We also make bagels, pizzas and other fun stuff, including gluten free creations.

Valued at $50

2 Available

$50 Donation

**Available during Global Express Show

___________________________________________________________________________

WIESBADEN, OURAY, CO

http://www.wiesbadenhotsprings.com/

One night Stay, Room with Queen Bed

Nov. 15-May 15 Sunday through Thursday ONLY

Excludes all Holidays, three-day weekends, special events & Valentines Day

Valued at $200

1 Available Claimed

$200 Donation

___________________________________________________________________________

Special thanks to our food donors who have helped fuel this drive:

nido

The Yarrow Taproom

1-2 Thai Truck

Rubicon Coffee

Mountain Oven

AP Catering

Rio Bravo

Sweetgrass

The Flying Fork

Farm Runners

The Learning Council

Crunch Waffle

Yarrow Taproom

Indigo Autumn

Lush Table Catering

