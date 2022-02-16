© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Briana Greer

    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2022
    This coming Saturday marks the 80th anniversary of an executive order that led to the internment of thousands of Japanese Americans Water. We hear comments from Sen. Michael Bennet on the Senate floor this week ahead of the unanimous vote to establish the Amache National Historic Site on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Plus, Kate Redmond reports water issues were under the microscope again at Paonia’s Trustee meeting last week. And the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is transitioning to renewable energy including solar power after historically relying on fossil fuels. As KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration, new hydroelectric projects are next.
    NEWS
    Gavin Dahl
