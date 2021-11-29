Colorado budget

-
Proposed bill by Democrats seeks to lower cost of prescription drugsWestern Slope lawmaker named to powerful budget committeeMurder trial for so-called…
-
DMEA wins lawsuit, will have Tri State exit fee decided by PUCColorado voters will get chance to legalize sports betting in NovemberEPA protections on…
-
House budget offers funding for full day kindergarten across stateGovernor Jared Polis signs SB 181, oil and gas regulations could take yearsFederal…
-
Governor Polis signs Red Flag Bill into lawBill requiring law enforcement to release more records to media is signedProposed Senate Bill would help…
-
Senate approves 30 billion dollar budget, full day kindergarten fundedRed Flag Bill passes senate, 18-17, goes back to House and then to the GovernorArch…
-
Governor John Hickenlooper announces presidential candicy, then takes it backPurple State Update with the Colorado SunDiane Mitsch Bush, Scott Tipton…
-
Budget passes House, debate begins in Senate on TuesdayMoney spread around in budget due to Colorado's booming economySnowpack at 60 percent of…
-
Details emerge in Delta schoolbus crashLocal voices talk about medical coverage in ColoradoSolar industry adds Colorado jobs in 2016Lawmakers take up the…
-
Montrose County Sheriff Deputy involved in shootingCapitol Coverage of Trump's influence on Colorado lawmakingMontrose voters approve tax increase to…
-
The Democratic-controlled House passed the state budget Friday with five Republicans backing it. The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate....