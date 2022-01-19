Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs

Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
It has taken less than a week of their new legislative session for Colorado lawmakers to start shouting matches. Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz explains. Plus, fire mitigation efforts such as forest thinning are becoming more important, but a lot of wood ends up in landfills. KSUT’s Sarah Flower visited the facility of a Durango company, working to change that, for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions.
