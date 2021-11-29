-
The devastating reality for most of Colorado’s wine grape growers and producers is a loss of between 80-100% of most wine grapes for the 2021 growing…
-
Colorado Ranchers face many obstacles around meat processing. In response to these growing issues Colorado State University is offering a free webinar on…
-
Mesa County preparing to receive 1000 vaccine doses next weekUnemployment rates dipping across Western SlopeColorado Department of Ag seeks disaster…
-
Colorado's Drought and Agriculture Impact Task Forces have expanded on a virtual drought tour concept to assess conditions from those most impacted by the…
-
Colorado's Commissioner of Agriculture, Kate Greenberg, talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton on August 26th, 2020. Greenberg gives KVNF listeners an update on…
-
The gold rush is over and there are many questions about the state of the hemp industry in Colorado. KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with Brian Kootz,…
-
Delta County Schools will continue lunch program during closuresCharges filed in body-part selling scheme in MontroseDepartment of Agriculture touts…
-
Agritourism in Colorado is thriving and on this program KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with Wendy White from the Colorado Department of Agriculture and manager…
-
The 2018 Farm Bill was officially passed on December 20th, 2018. The '18 Farm Bill is extremely vast and covers many topics including Industrial Hemp. The…
-
Across the state 70 facilities are under quarantine for a viral disease that affects livestock.Vesicular stomatitis, VS, causes oral blisters and sores…