Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

-
Governor: 'We are ready to booster all Coloradans'Number of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID keeps climbingMontrose Memorial Hospital so full some…
-
The latest Colorado jobs report shows some communities across the state still struggle with high unemployment. State economists say for the past four…
-
On Friday the state released its employment outlook for November.Colorado's unemployment rate continues to drop. In October it was 4.3 percent and has…
-
Colorado's economy is doing better.Numbers released Monday show the state's unemployment rate fell to 5.3 percent in July. The last time it was this low…
-
The U.S. unemployment rate is the lowest it's been since September 2008. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday the nation's unemployment…
-
Unemployment continues to drop in Colorado. The state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest point in about five in a half years, according to the Colorado…