Trying to get more information on the health impact of oil and gas drilling is a topic that lawmakers will soon be taking up at the statehouse. It comes...
The Mesa County Health Department said a child who lives in the county is being treated for hantavirus.The boy was transported to Denver over the weekend…
The Colorado Department of Public Health said products made in-store at Whole Foods in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, New Mexico, and Utah are being recalled…
A food safety recall has been issued for certain produce sold at City Market and other King Soopers out of fear the fruit could be contaminated with…
The Colorado Department of Public Health said mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile virus have been found in Delta, Mesa, Adams, Boulder and Weld…