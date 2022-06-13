gender neutral bathrooms

© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: June 13, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    History Colorado has awarded the Hinsdale County Historical Society a $50,000 grant. The money will help in the restoration of a rail car that once transported people and goods to and from Lake City. The grant requires matching funds and as Laura Palmisano reports, the organization is making steady progress on the effort. Plus, a new bill signed into law this year supports small nonprofits who work with LGBTQ folks, immigrants, and people of color, by tapping into American Rescue Plan funding in new ways. Kate Redmond learns more by speaking with Ricardo Perez of the Hispanic Affairs Project.