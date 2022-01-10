© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marielle Cowden

  • UpperColorado-GrandCo-CRD.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2022
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    The western slope has been working to fulfill obligations to the Colorado River Compact, including reducing salinity in the irrigation water that we percolate back down to the river, for populations downstream. A recent conference in Las Vegas was a reckoning for many water users signing on to participate in preserving this precious resource. Kate Redmond reports. Thursday's commemorations of the January 6th riot included a rousing floor speech by Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet.
  • UpperColorado-GrandCo-CRD.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2022
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    The western slope has been working to fulfill obligations to the Colorado River Compact, including reducing salinity in the irrigation water that we percolate back down to the river, for populations downstream. A recent conference in Las Vegas was a reckoning for many water users signing on to participate in preserving this precious resource. Kate Redmond reports. Thursday's commemorations of the January 6th riot included a rousing floor speech by Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet.