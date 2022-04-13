KVNF freelance reporter Lisa Young speaks with Delta Health CEO Matt Heyn. Delta Health recently received Sole Community Hospital Provider status from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. In addition, the hospital will ask Delta County voters to approve a countywide sales tax initiative during a Special District Election coming up on May 3. Plus, Governor Jared Polis says a package of bills advancing at the Capitol will generate hundreds of thousands of new affordable housing units. Scott Franz reports.

