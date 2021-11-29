State of Colorado

-
Ouray County, Delta County among 20 Western Slope counties enacting fire bansDelta County School Board rescind previous motion on sex ed, still may face…
-
As reportedly drunk Delta Sheriff's Deputy Kent Eddy was removed from a plane at Montrose Airport, he allegedly grabbed the security door and struck a…
-
Mesa County approved for final phase of COVID reopeningCory Gardner makes surprise visit to Confluence Park in Delta Colorado forcing state workers to…
-
Colorado Democrats made history on Thursday by selecting the first openly gay man to be the speaker of the state house of representatives. Bente Birkeland…
-
The Western Slope Constitutional Patriots meet up once a month in Delta county at various locations. The groups aligns themselves with the tea party…
-
In an effort to give the public more information on the impact of oil and gas drilling in their communities – the Colorado Department of Natural Resources…