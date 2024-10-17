KVNF's 2024 Election Resources

-
Ballot measures for Colorado.
-
The how's, what's and where's for voting in 2024.
-
Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz is seeking a second term to represent District 3 which includes the North Fork area and unincorporated areas of Crawford, Hotchkiss, and Paonia. Commissioner Koontz talks about his accomplishments and why he wants to return to the board.
-
Niko Woolf, running as an Independent, wants to defeat incumbent Commissioner Wendell Koontz for District 3 and take a bite out of the controversial land use code.
-
KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Cole Buerger Democratic candidate for Colorado Senate District 5. Buerger says he's focused on regional issues and personal rights as he prepares to face Republican Marc Catlin in November.
-
Larry Don Suckla is running for Colorado House District 58. The Republican from Montezuma County was at the Delta County Fair last week. The former Montezuma County Commissioner spoke to KVNF's Lisa Young about his primary race with former Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber, his top priorities if elected and his race against Democrat Kathleen Curry.
-
Adam Frisch, Democratic Candidate for Colorado's Third Congressional District, continues to rack up the miles and seek support from Democrats, Independents and Republicans. Frisch will face Republican Jeff Hurd from Grand Junction in the November election.
-
Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum has dropped out of Colorado’s Senate District 5 race. Bynum made the announcement on her Facebook Page.
-
Delta voters turned down retail marijuana while approving the need for a Charter Commission. In unofficial results released Tuesday night, retail marijuan failed by 42 votes. Voters approved a nine person Charter Commission by 50 votes.
-
Super Tuesday proved a bit interesting as Nikki Haley picked up 33.4 percent of the Colorado Republican and or Unaffilated vote. Donald Trump, the party’s frontrunner, took the contest with 63.2 percent of the vote.
-
Donald Trump is listed on the Republican primary ballot. Four of the seven Republican presidential candidates on the primary ballot have ended their campaigns, but failed to notify Colorado’s Secretary of State’s Office. It’s still unclear if votes cast for Trump will count, as we await the Supreme Court's decision.