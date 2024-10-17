2024 VOTER GUIDE

How can I vote?

You can vote in person or you can vote by mail.

How can I check if I’m registered to vote in Colorado?

Check your registration status here .

How do I register to vote?

To receive a ballot in the mail, you’ll need to register or change your mailing address by Monday, October 28. If you miss the deadline, you may register in person up to and including Election Day at a voter service and polling center in your county.

If you have a driver’s license or state ID card issued by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles or a Social Security number, you can register online on the secretary of state’s website. By mail, email or fax: Download and complete theColorado Voter Registration Form and send it to your county clerk and recorder’s office, using this roster of offices.

Download and complete theColorado Voter Registration Form and send it to your county clerk and recorder’s office, using this roster of offices. By phone: Call your county clerk and recorder’s office to request that a paper copy of the registration form be mailed to you. You can mail, email, fax or hand deliver the completed form.

Call your county clerk and recorder’s office to request that a paper copy of the registration form be mailed to you. You can mail, email, fax or hand deliver the completed form. In-person: You can register to vote in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. You can find where to vote in person at your local County Clerk and Recorder office. Find your local office here . [Note to stations: link to your local clerk and recorder offices here.]

Need more assistance? Call the Secretary of State’s office at 303-894-2200 and select the elections option.

How do I make changes to my voter registration?

You can check and edit your registration status on the Secretary of State's

website

if you change your name, move to a new city or state, or even decide to change your political affiliation.

Voting by mail:

Every registered voter will receive a ballot through the mail. Ballots will be mailed to voters beginning October 11. To receive a mail-in ballot you must register to vote by October 28.

Can I vote in person?

You can find where to vote in person at your local County Clerk and Recorder office. Find your local office here .

You can register to vote in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

You can register to vote in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

Can I vote early?

Yes, you can vote early in person beginning October 21, 2024.

Yes, you can vote early in person beginning October 21, 2024.

Check your local County Clerk and Recorder for where to vote early in your county.

What do I need to bring?

If you choose to vote in person in Colorado, you will need to show ID. If your form of identification shows your address, that address must be in Colorado. Find acceptable forms of ID here .

Acceptable forms include:

Colorado driver's license

valid ID card issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue

US passport

employee ID with photo issued by any entity of the US government or Colorado

pilot's license issued by the FAA or other authorized agency of the US

US military ID with photo

ID card issued by a federally recognized tribal government

Medicare or Medicaid card

certified copy of your US birth certificate

certificate of Degree of Indian or Alaskan Native Blood

certified documentation of naturalization

student ID with photo issued by a Colorado institute of higher education

veteran's ID with photo issued by the VA

current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing name and address (within the last 60 days)

Under a law passed in 2023, Colorado considers state-approved digital IDs an acceptable form of identification.

Voters without ID: If you cannot provide ID, you can vote a provisional ballot. After Election Day, your local election official will evaluate your eligibility to vote and determine if your ballot should be counted.

What should I do if I do not receive my mail ballot or if I make a mistake, damage it, or lose it?

You may request a replacement mail ballot from your county clerk. You may also vote in person at a voter service and polling center.

Colorado also allows people to register and vote until 7 p.m. on Election Day when polls close. You’ll need to register in person at a polling place where you’ll then get a ballot and be able to vote.

How do I vote if I am a college student?

As a college student, you can vote either in your hometown or in the city where you attend college. Students attending college and university or college in Colorado have the right to register and vote in the state if they reside here. A student does not automatically reside in Colorado just because they are attending college or university here. It is up to the student to decide where they reside, whether that be in Colorado or another state. Check your registration here . Find out more about voting in college here .

How can I check the status of my ballot?

You can check the status of your ballot on Colorado's Ballot Trax site.

Where can I find more information about voting?

If you have further questions about the voter registration process, visit the Secretary of State's website or your local elections office.

Recent voting changes in Colorado

A 2024 law allows voters who are displaced because of a natural disaster to receive an emergency replacement ballot within eight days before Election Day. First responders and healthcare workers unable to vote on Election Day will also be eligible for an emergency replacement ballot.

At A Glance