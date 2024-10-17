WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT IN COLORADO?

There are 14 statewide ballot measures on the 2024 ballot, along with local, statewide, and federal races. There’s more to read about these measures in the state’s ballot information “ Bluebook .”

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Amendment G: Expanding the property tax exemption to include more veterans

Amendment G proposes amending the state Constitution to expand eligibility for reduced property tax obligations under the state’s homestead exemption laws. Current law provides the property tax exemption to veterans rated as 100% permanently disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This amendment would expand the property tax exemption for veterans with a disability to veterans with individual unemployability status beginning in 2025. Individual unemployability status is given to veterans who are unable to remain employed due to having at least one service-connected disability with a rating of 60% or higher or two or more service-connected disabilities with at least one of them being rated at 40% and a combined disability rating of 70%.

Amendment H: Creating an independent judicial discipline board

Amendment H proposes amending the Constitution to reform the state’s judicial discipline procedures. It would create a new independent board to adjudicate disciplinary issues within the state’s judicial department. Under the amendment, judicial discipline cases would become public once formal proceedings begin, rather than confidential until the process is complete. The board would consist of four district court judges, four attorneys, and four citizens.

Amendment I: Making first-degree murder a non-bailable offense

Amendment I is a proposed constitutional amendment that would make first-degree murder a non-bailable offense. The amendment would resolve what lawmakers and prosecutors called an “unintended consequence” of the state’s 2020 repeal of the death penalty since courts are currently permitted only to deny bail for “capital offenses,” and no such offense exists any longer under Colorado law.

Amendment J: Repealing a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage

Amendment J is a proposed constitutional amendment that would repeal a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. This measure would remove the provision of the state constitution that says "Only a union of one man and one woman shall be valid or recognized as a marriage in this state."

Supporters of this year’s “Freedom to Marry” amendment say it’s necessary to protect LGBTQ rights that have been put at risk by the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority.

Amendment K: Earlier deadline to set the ballot

Amendment K proposes amending the Constitution to modify several election-related deadlines, including a requirement that initiative petitions be submitted one week earlier than under current law. This would move the deadline for justices and judges to file declarations of intent to run for another term by one week and allow one extra week for the secretary of state to certify ballot order and content and election officials' deadline to transmit ballots.

Amendment 79: Protecting the right to an abortion in Colorado

Amendment 79 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect the right to abortion. The initiative would prohibit the state or local governments from denying or impeding the right to an abortion and allow abortion to be a covered service under health insurance plans. The initiative would repeal Section 50 of Article V of the Colorado Constitution, adopted in 1984, which prohibited the use of public funds for abortion.

It’s backed by Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom , a coalition of abortion rights groups and other progressive organizations.

Amendment 80: Constitutional right to school choice

Amendment 80 would enshrine the “right to school choice” in the Colorado Constitution, with language that aims to protect neighborhood, charter, private, and home schools, open enrollment options, and future innovations in education. However, some contend the measure is about diverting money away from public schools to fund private schools by permanently creating a right to private schools in Colorado's constitution.

Proposition 127: Ban on trophy hunting big cats

Proposition 127 is a statutory measure that proposes a ban on trophy hunting of mountain lions, bobcats, or lynx. This initiative would define and prohibit trophy hunting as "intentionally killing, wounding, pursuing, or entrapping a mountain lion, bobcat, or lynx; or discharging or releasing any deadly weapon at a mountain lion, bobcat, or lynx."

The ballot initiative would provide exceptions, such as killing a mountain lion, bobcat, or lynx to defend human life. It would also allow for non-lethal methods to defend livestock, property, or motor vehicles. There would be other exceptions for accidents, veterinarians, and special licenses.

Under the initiative, mountain lions would no longer be considered big game. This would make mountain lion livestock incidents ineligible for big game damage claims made with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Proposition 128: ‘Upping’ the parole eligibility for people convicted of violent crimes

Proposition 128 is a statutory “truth in sentencing” measure that would make people convicted of certain violent crimes (murder, sexual assault, aggravated robbery, and serious cases of assault, kidnapping, arson, and burglary) ineligible for parole until they have served at least 85% of their sentences. Currently in Colorado, one can apply for parole after serving 75% of their sentence. Their sentences can further be reduced by earned time for good behavior yet anyone convicted of the listed offenses three or more times must serve their complete sentence, without any chance of early release.

The measure is sponsored by Advance Colorado , a conservative nonprofit that has spent millions to influence state elections in recent years but is not required to disclose its donors.

Proposition 129: Creating a new position in the veterinarian field

Proposition 129 is a statutory measure allowing certain veterinary services to be practiced by associates without a full state-issued veterinarian’s license, to address what industry proponents call a severe veterinary workforce shortage.

The initiative would create the profession of veterinary professional associate (VPA), which would require a master’s degree and registration with the State Board of Veterinary Medicine. Currently, in Colorado, veterinarians must earn a doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM) degree while veterinary technicians must earn an associate’s degree. VPAs would be allowed to practice veterinary medicine under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.

All Pets Deserve Vet Care supports Prop 129 but the group Keep Our Pets Safe does not support the initiative.

Proposition 130: $350 million in state funds for law enforcement

Proposition 130 is another Advance Colorado measure that would make a one-time appropriation of $350 million to a new police officer training fund under the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

This initiative would create the Peace Officer Training and Support Fund to provide additional supplemental funding for law enforcement including increasing salaries for police officers, sheriffs, and other law enforcement officials and providing a one-time hiring, retention, or merit bonus to attract, maintain, or reward exceptional law enforcement officials. The initiative would also create a death benefit of $1 million for the surviving spouse, children, or estate of a peace officer killed in the line of duty.

Proposition 131: Rank-choice voting

Proposition 131 is an election reform measure that would replace partisan primaries with a single “all-candidate” primary for each state and federal office, and enact a top-four, ranked-choice voting system to decide general elections.

Instead of having each party pick its candidate for the general election, all qualified contenders in a given race would be placed on the same primary ballot. The top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, would move on to the general election. That would mean that ahead of the November election, voters would get a ballot listing the four candidates, ranking some or all of them in order of preference. All voters' rankings would be combined in a mathematical process to determine the winner. This version of ranked-choice voting is also known as “instant runoff voting.” The initiative would be set to take effect in 2026 if approved by voters.

The measure is backed by Kent Thiry , an influential Colorado mega donor, and Unite America , a nonprofit that touts its model as a cure for partisan polarization and political dysfunction.

Proposition JJ: Allowing the state to keep all sports betting taxes

Proposition JJ is a referred statutory measure seeking voter approval to allow the state to retain tax revenue collected above $29 million annually from the tax on sports betting proceeds authorized by voters in 2019 ( Proposition DD ). The additional revenue estimated at between $2.8 and $7.2 million annually over the next three years, would fund water and conservation projects rather than being refunded to taxpayers.

Proposition KK: New excise tax on guns, gun parts, and ammo

Proposition KK is a referred statutory measure that asks voters to approve a new 6.5% excise tax on sales of guns, gun parts, and ammunition. The tax would generate approximately $39 million in state tax revenue per year. The revenue would be used to fund mental health services, gun safety programs, and support services for victims of domestic violence.

Sales to peace officers, law enforcement agencies, and active duty military would be exempt from the excise tax.

