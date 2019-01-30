Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: January 30, 2019 By Eric Goold • 2 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Democrats hope to change way state awards its electoral votes Goverment workers back on the job at Black Canyon, Curecanti Western Slope Resource Reporting Ranch in Gunnison working to mitigate gas emissions in beef industry Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast January 30, 2019 Tags: Colorado Electoral CollegeGovernment ShutdownWestern Slope Resource ReportingbeefTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.