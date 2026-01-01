The Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund is OPEN!

Applications are being accepted now through November 1st, 2026

Download the Application HERE

The Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund is for Delta, Montrose and Ouray County-based non-profit organizations wanting to relay their message throughout KVNF’s 10,000 square mile listening area. Organizations are able to have their underwriting matched dollar-for-dollar by the fund, doubling the impact of their message. There is a spring and a fall award period.

Underwriting on KVNF is an affordable and efficient way to amplify your message. With the matching fund, you can maximize your outreach budget. The fund will match a minimum of $200.00 and a maximum of $400.00 annually per organization.

FAQ's about the Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund:

What is the Fund?

A matching fund sponsored by Alpine Bank for Non-profit organizations to underwrite KVNF programming. Underwriting means that you will have an announcement pertaining to your organization recorded and played on air. non-profits can apply for a dollar-for-dollar match by Alpine Bank.

Who is it for?

The fund helps local non-profits by doubling the impact of their outreach dollars. Underwriting on KVNF is an effective tool for increasing the public’s awareness of your organization’s mission, events, opportunities, and needs. Grants are only made to nonprofit organizations located in Delta, Montrose and Ouray Counties.

All organizations applying need to be a 501(c)3 non-profit entity in the state of Colorado.

When will I find out if my non-profit is awarded?

Alpine Bank will notify applicants and KVNF within two weeks of the grant cycle closing about approval or denial of your request.

When do I need to pay for my portion of the bank match?

KVNF will contact you and send an agreement to sign after you are awarded. Your portion of the match is to be paid in full upon signing the agreement. This will give you credit to be used for your announcement.

When do I need to use my awarded announcement credit?

Your credit needs to be used within one calendar year of being awarded.

How many times can I be awarded?

You can be awarded more than once in a calendar year, however your award limit is $400 per year. We suggest you apply only once per year for a full award.

What can my underwriting announcement say?

They can be used to increase the public’s awareness of your organization's service to the community, special events, volunteer recruitment, and other needs. Spots are read by KVNF announcers, and are subject to rules and regulations of both the FCC and KVNF. An example spot might be: "Support for KVNF comes from (Organization name) hosting an evening of music and dinner served by kids in support of community service on Saturday November 12 6pm-9pm at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets and information are available online at comserve.org." KVNF staff will help you develop your Underwriting message.

We hope you'll take advantage of this opportunity for your organization.

For questions regarding underwriting, please reach out to Jennifer at jennifer@kvnf.org