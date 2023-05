Laura Palmisano / KVNF

Octogenarian Mary Nettleton has helped generations of Lake City students learn to read. Nettleton, who's blind, has volunteered at the local school for more than two decades.Once a week during the school year, Mary Nettleton walks to the Lake City Community School with the aid of her seeing-eye dog Hamlet. Yes, his name is a literary nod to Shakespeare. KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports.