Local Motion
Tuesdays 6-6:30 PM, Saturdays 10-10:30 AM
In-depth local public affairs reporting and interviews from around the KVNF listening area. Local Motion airs on Wednesdays from 6-6:30 pm and Saturdays from 10-10:30 am. The program is hosted by members of the KVNF News Team.
Latest Episodes
This week on Local Motion Kate Redmond speaks with Addie Cranson and Rand Kokernot on Post Notes, a unique system of gifting and exchanging in the North…
This week on Local Motion, host Gavin Dahl speaks with San Miguel County resident Glenn Steckler about the new book he edited with his father Larry…
This week on Local Motion, we learn more about threat assessment and suicide prevention, and get an update on the co-responder program. Gavin Dahl speaks…
This week on Local Motion Bart Eller of Paonia Soil Company and Don Lareau of Zephyros Farm and Garden speak on a granular level on what is meant by good…
This week on Local Motion, Paul Paladino and Sara Rinne from the Montrose Library joined Gavin Dahl for a live call-in show to discuss their Big Read…
This week on Local Motion, we hear from candidates running for the Delta County School Board. There are two candidates in District 1, Shannon Crespin and…
This week on Local Motion, we hear from six of the candidates running for Montrose County School Board. There are two candidates for District C, Alice…
This week on Local Motion, Gavin Dahl interviews three candidates for two seats on the KVNF board of directors. They are current board vice president…
This week, listen in on a conversation between news director Gavin Dahl and Delta County Independent staff writer Lisa Young from KVNF's Happy News Hour…
This week on Local Motion, Kate Redmond interviews Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and political reporter for the Grand Junction Sentinel,…