Folk and Americana Singer-Songwriter Alicia Stockman joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to discuss her debut album, "These Four Walls", the importance of vulnerability, and how to write honest songs.
Bracken Creek joins Taya Jae live in the Paonia studio to share where they find inspiration and invite everyone to join them for some porch jams.
New Releases
Taya Jae was joined in the studio by Colorado based singer songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. Emily's new album, American Siren speaks to both the personal and collective experience of being female and offers a pristine example of honest and vulnerable storytelling.
New Releases March 7, 2022
Sugar's Pick March 7, 2022
In this exclusive interview Taya Jae sits down with Tiny Desk Creator Bob Boilen to discuss how Tiny Desk has evolved over the last two years, what the highlights of Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts have been, and what he's hoping to hear in this year's round of contest submissions. We hope you enjoy this full length interview.
This week, two parts. First, an interview with Colorado based singer songwriter Thom LaFond followed by an exclusive interview with Tiny Desk creator and host of All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen.
New Releases
In today's special tribute show Taya Jae sits down with Cody and Moriah, longtime DJs of Redneck Riviera, to discuss their love of country music, how their tastes differ, and what it's been like to bring their witty banter as a married couple to the airwaves.
Sugar's Pick
KVNF New Releases