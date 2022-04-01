© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
    Talkin' Music: Alicia Stockman
    Taya Jae
    Folk and Americana Singer-Songwriter Alicia Stockman joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to discuss her debut album, "These Four Walls", the importance of vulnerability, and how to write honest songs.
    Talkin' Music: Bracken Creek
    Taya Jae
    Bracken Creek joins Taya Jae live in the Paonia studio to share where they find inspiration and invite everyone to join them for some porch jams.
