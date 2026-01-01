Board Governance & Legal Documents

KVNF is dedicated to serving the residents within its broadcast area by recognizing and reflecting the diversity of the listening community and presenting a broadcast service that enriches the lives of its listeners.

The KVNF Board of Directors holds regular meetings that are open to the public. Meetings are usually held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday every other month. The meeting location rotates, so please follow the schedule below. The executive committee meets consecutively on the Wednesday before each board meeting via Zoom, please contact the station for details.

The Current Board Members are: Greg Krush, President; Anne Karsian, Vice President; Greg Stunder; Melissa Newell, Secretary; Sue Westervelt, Paul Frasier, Annette Choszczyk, Sara Jonstone, and Drew McCracken.

To contact the BOD click on the email link to send one to all members via the President. Please email: kvnfboard@kvnf.org

Meet the Board of Directors!

For more details on the scheduled Board and Committee meetings, see the list below.

Board meeting schedule for FY26.



For copies of past docs please contact the General Manager with the email: gm@kvnf.org

Legal documents and Editorial Policy



For copies of past reports, please contact the General Manager, same email as above

