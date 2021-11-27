SHORT FEATURES

Short audio features played throughout the KVNF program schedule:Western Slope Skies
: Every other Friday at 8:09 am, and the following Wednesday at 7:00 pm
Western Slope Skies is produced by members of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society
, who take a look at our local night sky. Hear it every other Friday morning after the local newscast
(from 8-8:09 AM) and on the following Wednesday night at 7 PM just before Global Express
.Mindful Moments:
Sundays at 11:00 am
A weekly opportunity for you to pause, find stillness, and look inward leading to a better understanding of self and of the world around you. Your host, Erin Easton will offer teachings to help you find more kindness, peace, and ease in your daily life.Pulse of the Planet:
Weekdays at 1:00 pm
Each weekday, the Pulse of the Planet radio series provides its listeners with a two-minute sound portrait of Planet Earth, tracking the rhythms of nature, culture and science worldwide, blending interviews with extraordinary natural sound. More info here
.Hightower Radio Lowdown
: Tuesday & Thursday at 7:00 pm
2-minute commentaries by Jim Hightower, America’s most popular populist. He is a best-selling author, public speaker, and political sparkplug who learned from his daddy, W. F. Hightower, that “Everybody does better when everybody does better.” You can read more about Jim at JimHightower.com
.BirdNote
: Weekdays at 5:49 am and Mon-Fri at about 6:31 pm
Birds connect us with the joy and wonder of nature. By telling vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face, BirdNote inspires listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it.Rain & Shine
: Thursdays at 10 am & Fridays at 7 pm
Rain & Shine is a weekly science update where we explore how our planet works and how we work with the planet, produced by Calla Rose Ostrander.