The Pen and The Sword

Every Friday night at 6, KVNF highlights writers. This week Aspen Daily News editor-in-chief Megan Tackett talks with Gavin Dahl about her piece on local Ukrainians, Dave Marston of Writers on the Range shares his latest column A Tale of Two Western Counties, Art Goodtimes shares his poem Avalanche, and comedian Brent Gill chats with Gavin ahead of his gig in Montrose at Healthy Rhythm Gallery.

