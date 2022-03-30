© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
The Pen and The Sword
Hosted by Gavin Dahl

A weekly show Friday nights at 6, highlighting conversations with writers, including journalists, authors, poets, and comedians.

Latest Episodes
  • Jacks Solar Garden
    NEWS
    The Pen and The Sword: Gavin's new weekly show debuts during pledge drive
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Every Friday night at 6, KVNF highlights writers. This week Aspen Daily News editor-in-chief Megan Tackett talks with Gavin Dahl about her piece on local Ukrainians, Dave Marston of Writers on the Range shares his latest column A Tale of Two Western Counties, Art Goodtimes shares his poem Avalanche, and comedian Brent Gill chats with Gavin ahead of his gig in Montrose at Healthy Rhythm Gallery.