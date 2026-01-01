Support
KVNF is listener-supported community radio, and your membership keeps our sound flowing over the airwaves. As a member, you make it possible for us to bring you the best in music, along with trusted local, regional, and national news and information.
When you become a KVNF member, you're investing in independent, community-owned media and helping ensure that everyone has access to free, noncommercial radio. Membership also includes:
- Voting privileges at KVNF’s annual meeting (where volunteer board members are elected)
- Opportunities to learn broadcasting arts and become a DJ
- Use of KVNF’s Community Room, the Talmage Lounge
- The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors
- Peace of mind, knowing you're helping preserve community-owned airwaves
Make your donation today and become a member of the KVNF community. Your support keeps independent, local radio strong.
Other Ways to Support KVNF
There are many ways to contribute beyond membership:
- Donate your vehicle
Donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat through our partnership with CARS — it’s easy and supports local radio.
- Make a planned gift or donate stock
Help secure KVNF’s future through a legacy gift or stock donation.
- Become an underwriter
Businesses and nonprofits can support KVNF while reaching an engaged audience with a message of support.
- Sign up your City Market Value Card with KVNF community radio
- Stay up to date by joining our email list
Volunteer with KVNF
Looking to get more involved? We’re powered by volunteers! Call us at 970-527-4866 during business hours or visit our volunteer page to learn more. Opportunities include:
- Be a DJ — Take the DJ training and join over 60 volunteer DJs
- Join our leadership — Serve on the Board of Directors or Community Advisory Board
- Lend a hand behind the scenes — Help in the music library, assist with mailings, or host the KVNF booth at outreach events
No matter how you give, thank you for being part of KVNF’s community.