KVNF is listener-supported community radio, and your membership keeps our sound flowing over the airwaves. As a member, you make it possible for us to bring you the best in music, along with trusted local, regional, and national news and information.

When you become a KVNF member, you're investing in independent, community-owned media and helping ensure that everyone has access to free, noncommercial radio. Membership also includes:



Voting privileges at KVNF’s annual meeting (where volunteer board members are elected)

Opportunities to learn broadcasting arts and become a DJ

Use of KVNF’s Community Room, the Talmage Lounge

The opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors

Peace of mind, knowing you're helping preserve community-owned airwaves

Make your donation today and become a member of the KVNF community. Your support keeps independent, local radio strong.

Other Ways to Support KVNF

There are many ways to contribute beyond membership:



Volunteer with KVNF

Looking to get more involved? We’re powered by volunteers! Call us at 970-527-4866 during business hours or visit our volunteer page to learn more. Opportunities include:



Be a DJ — Take the DJ training and join over 60 volunteer DJs

Join our leadership — Serve on the Board of Directors or Community Advisory Board

Lend a hand behind the scenes — Help in the music library, assist with mailings, or host the KVNF booth at outreach events

No matter how you give, thank you for being part of KVNF’s community.

