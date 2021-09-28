Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The number of disorderly passengers on airplanes has spiked during the pandemic. Now, one airline CEO is renewing his call for a national no-fly list — and asking the U.S. government for backup.
Officials warn that an attack could result in the deaths of tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians, while millions of Ukrainian refugees would be left to flee, likely to nearby Poland.
Two women central to efforts to get the NFL team to drop its offensive name say the name change marks an end to a dark chapter that celebrated a harmful stereotype. And yet, their fight isn't over.
The cyclone has caused widespread damage by blowing the roofs off homes, knocking down trees and utility poles, making roads impassable and flooding many areas.
Beijing Olympic Committee organizers pulled from Chinese culture and relied on the 2008 medal design for the 2022 gold, silver, and bronze medallions.
In a pointed message to their international critics, the two autocrats declared it was only up to their own people "to decide whether their State is a democratic one."
Resistance to the drug artemisinin was confirmed in Africa. Without better surveillance, experts say it is hard to track the threat.
The Federal Reserve is considering whether to adopt a digital version of the dollar, one better suited to a world where we are already using Venmo and Apple Pay. Here's what to know.
She was one of the most famous and beloved playback singers. She recorded songs used in movie soundtracks, which generations of actresses would then lip-sync onscreen.
Olympic organizers scrambled to address major complaints from athletes isolating in Beijing due to positive COVID-19 tests.