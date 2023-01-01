Guidelines for commentaries on KVNF

1. Commentaries should be 3-minutes or less when read aloud.

2. Commentaries must not libel any person or institution and should not reflect personal attacks that are based on race, sex, or class.

3. Calls for action are not permitted.

4. Commentaries should reflect the diversity of our audience and offer individuals in the community a medium to air their views.

5. Commentaries are not a medium for politicians to express their views or platforms.

6. Commentaries submitted by an individual may not state that they represent the opinions or positions of a larger group of people or organization.

7. Commentators may submit a maximum of 2 commentaries per year.

8. Commentaries incorporating quotations from other individuals or spokespersons must indicate the source of the quotation within the body of the commentary.

9. No telephone numbers or addresses will be stated in any commentary.

10. No commentator will directly solicit funds for any public or private organization or political party.

11. Commentators retain the copyright on their material, but KVNF reserves the right to post any piece approved for broadcast on its website. KVNF also holds broadcast rights and copyright on the final, produced piece ... and may rebroadcast a commentary at any time for up to one year from the date of original broadcast without prior approval from the commentator.

12. Commentaries must be submitted to commentary@kvnf.org and are subject to KVNF approval.

13. KVNF reserves the right to refuse to air a commentary. Reasons of refusal include but are not limited to:

