Heritage Month Series

About This Section
Each month, Taya Jae interviews musicians, writers, artists and activists who celebrate and support their heritage. The Heritage Month series aims to raise awareness and appreciation of the many diverse cultures that make up the US, through stories, films, events and educational activities. This program is a collaboration between KVNF, The Paradise Theater and The Learning Council.

  • MUSIC
    Talkin' Musicals: George Abud
    Taya Jae
    Arab-American Actor and Musician George Abud joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to talk about identity, art and his love of the stage.
  • MUSIC
    Talkin' Music: Kendra Morris
    Taya Jae
    Singer-songwriter Kendra Morris joins Taya Jae to talk about the intersection of visual art and music, how we navigate grief and Julia Cameron's The Artists Way.
  • A dancer from Soul Step performs in a tradition of African dance and percussive rhythm
    MUSIC
    Talkin' Rhythm: Maxine Lyle
    Taya Jae
    Today on Talkin' Music, we're Talkin' Rhythm. Taya Jae is joined by Maxine Lyle, founder of Soul Steps, here to discuss Step, a percussive movement which originated among the African-American fraternities and sororities of the 1920s and has grown to be performed in colleges, high schools and church communities across the country.