Heritage Month Series

The Pen and The Sword: Zaina Arafat explores unattainability, internalized homophobia and generational trauma in her novel, You Exist Too MuchZaina Arafat joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword to talk about her book, You Exist Too Much.
The Pen and The Sword: Joanna Carpenter advises having the audacity to trust your instincts and believe in your creative potentialIn recognition of Asian-American Heritage month, Joanna Carpenter joins Taya Jae in conversation. Tune in as they discuss finding balance from moment to moment, Joanna's activism, which lead to the creation of 86 the Barrier, and how the circuitous route is sometimes the most rewarding.
Arab-American Actor and Musician George Abud joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to talk about identity, art and his love of the stage.
Singer-songwriter Kendra Morris joins Taya Jae to talk about the intersection of visual art and music, how we navigate grief and Julia Cameron's The Artists Way.
Today on Talkin' Music, we're Talkin' Rhythm. Taya Jae is joined by Maxine Lyle, founder of Soul Steps, here to discuss Step, a percussive movement which originated among the African-American fraternities and sororities of the 1920s and has grown to be performed in colleges, high schools and church communities across the country.