A weekly opportunity for you to pause, find stillness, and look inward, leading to a better understanding of self and of the world around you. Your host Erin Easton will offer teachings to help you find more kindness, peace, and ease in your daily life.Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/mindful-moments/rss.xml
A regional weekly nature and science short-form podcast that explores how the planet works and how we work with the planet.Link for podcast subscription:https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/rain-shine/rss.xml
As the Worm Turns, hosted by Jill Spears, features conversation with local gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen, plus occasional special guests, and live calls from listeners. To ask your gardening question on the show, call 527-4868 or 1-866-KVNF-NOW during the program on Tuesday evening, or email anytime to worm@kvnf.org.Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/as-the-worm-turns/rss.xml
A bi-weekly short feature on astronomy, produced by members of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society.Link for podcast apps:https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/western-slope-skies/rss.xml
In-depth local public affairs reporting and interviews from around the KVNF listening area. Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/local-motion/rss.xml
Talkin’ Music, brought to you each Thursday, highlights local or locally-performing musical artists from a variety of genres with interviews, music and live performances.Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/talkin-music/rss.xml
KVNF's Regional Newscast available on-demand in your podcast app. Published weekday mornings.Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/kvnf-regional-newscast/rss.xml