Programs and short features that are available as podcasts. Visit each for subscription links.
KVNF Podcasts
  • MINDFULMOMENTS.jpg
    Mindful Moments
    A weekly opportunity for you to pause, find stillness, and look inward, leading to a better understanding of self and of the world around you. Your host Erin Easton will offer teachings to help you find more kindness, peace, and ease in your daily life.Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/mindful-moments/rss.xml
  • Rain and Shine Logo.png
    Rain & Shine
    A regional weekly nature and science short-form podcast that explores how the planet works and how we work with the planet.Link for podcast subscription:https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/rain-shine/rss.xml
  • Lance_1400.jpg
    As the Worm Turns
    As the Worm Turns, hosted by Jill Spears, features conversation with local gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen, plus occasional special guests, and live calls from listeners. To ask your gardening question on the show, call 527-4868 or 1-866-KVNF-NOW during the program on Tuesday evening, or email anytime to worm@kvnf.org.Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/as-the-worm-turns/rss.xml
  • BCASlogo1400x1400.jpg
    Western Slope Skies
    A bi-weekly short feature on astronomy, produced by members of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society.Link for podcast apps:https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/western-slope-skies/rss.xml
  • localmotion.jpg
    Local Motion
    In-depth local public affairs reporting and interviews from around the KVNF listening area. Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/local-motion/rss.xml
  • talkinmusic.jpg
    Talkin' Music
    Talkin’ Music, brought to you each Thursday, highlights local or locally-performing musical artists from a variety of genres with interviews, music and live performances.Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/talkin-music/rss.xml
  • kvnf_news_square_0.png
    KVNF Regional Newscast
    KVNF's Regional Newscast available on-demand in your podcast app. Published weekday mornings.Link for podcast subscription: https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/kvnf-regional-newscast/rss.xml