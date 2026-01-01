Other Ways to Give

KVNF is more than a radio station. It's a vital part of our community, connecting listeners through diverse music, independent news, and local voices. Your generosity helps ensure that community-powered radio continues to inform, inspire, and connect us for generations to come.

Whether you're looking for tax-smart ways to give, planning your legacy, or exploring new ways to support community radio, there are many ways to make a lasting impact at KVNF.

Below is information you may find useful when making a gift to KVNF, including tax information, and options for giving through retirement accounts, donor-advised funds, or appreciated assets.

IRA Charitable Distribution

If you're age 70½ or older, you can make a tax-advantaged gift directly from your IRA to KVNF. Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) may count toward your annual required minimum distribution and are generally excluded from taxable income. To qualify, the gift must be transferred directly from your IRA to KVNF.

Donor-Advised Funds:

Donor-advised funds (DAFs) allow you to contribute cash, investments, or appreciated assets to a charitable account and receive an immediate tax benefit. Your contributions can be invested and grow over time, and you recommend grants from the fund to nonprofits of your choice, such as KVNF.

Gifts of Stock: (Please notify us when you transfer)

Donating appreciated stock to KVNF can provide you with a year-end tax deduction while helping you avoid capital gains tax. To make a stock gift, use the following brokerage details and please call the station to let us know you are proceeding with the gift:

—Custodian: Charles Schwab, (970) 252-7471 Broker: Four Seasons Investment Advisors

—Account Name: North Fork Valley Public Radio | Account # 4447 - 4023 | DTC#: 0164

—Tax ID: 84-0755730

Donate your Vehicle

Donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to KVNF and support community radio! KVNF partners with Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS) to handle vehicle donations, including free pick-up. Get started today at: https://careasy.org/nonprofit/KVNF.

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PLANNED GIVING

Leave a Legacy of Community Radio

Your love of community radio can make a difference for generations to come. By including KVNF in your will or estate plans, you help ensure that independent news, diverse music, and local voices remain part of our community's future. A planned gift of any size creates a lasting legacy and helps sustain the station you love.

How to make a planned gift

Decide on a gift amount or percentage of your estate to leave to KVNF, then work with your estate planning attorney to include it in your will.



Bequest Language

“I bequeath ____% / $_____ to North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. (Paonia, Colorado) Tax ID 84-0755730, for its general purposes (or for a designated purpose).



Why leave a planned gift to KVNF?

The foresight and generosity of our visionary supporters help ensure KVNF's mission continues for generations to come. By including KVNF in your estate plans, you create a lasting legacy that supports independent news, diverse music, and community voices for future generations.

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KVNF Information:

Official Name: North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc., (d.b.a. KVNF Community Radio)

Tax ID: 84-0755730

Mail to:

KVNF Community Radio

Attn: Ashley Krest

P.O. Box 1350

Paonia, CO 81428

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Contact KVNF’s General Manager, Ashley Krest at 970-527-4866 or development@kvnf.org to discuss the impact of your gift and/or let us know that you included KVNF in your giving plans.



