All People

Search Query
Show Search
About
About KVNF
History
Broadcast Area
FCC Applications
KVNF Staff
Board of Directors
Advisory Board
Montrose Studio
KVNF Employment
CPB Compliance
North Fork Valley Public Radio Online Public Files
Contact Us
About KVNF
History
Broadcast Area
FCC Applications
KVNF Staff
Board of Directors
Advisory Board
Montrose Studio
KVNF Employment
CPB Compliance
North Fork Valley Public Radio Online Public Files
Contact Us
Programs
Program List
KVNF Radio Schedule
Print Weekly Schedule
Short Features
Syndicated Shorts
Program Committee
Program List
KVNF Radio Schedule
Print Weekly Schedule
Short Features
Syndicated Shorts
Program Committee
Music
Current Playlist
Talkin' Music
Be a DJ
KVNF DJs
New Music
KVNF Field Sessions
Current Playlist
Talkin' Music
Be a DJ
KVNF DJs
New Music
KVNF Field Sessions
News
Regional Newscast
Local Motion
Rain & Shine
Local Weather
Wildfire Information
NPR News
Regional Newscast
Local Motion
Rain & Shine
Local Weather
Wildfire Information
NPR News
Calendar
Support
Become a Member
Donating Securities
Be an Underwriter
Our Underwriters
Volunteer
Donate a Vehicle
Amazon Smile
City Market Community Rewards
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Become a Member
Donating Securities
Be an Underwriter
Our Underwriters
Volunteer
Donate a Vehicle
Amazon Smile
City Market Community Rewards
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Donate
© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Menu
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVNF
All Streams
About
About KVNF
History
Broadcast Area
FCC Applications
KVNF Staff
Board of Directors
Advisory Board
Montrose Studio
KVNF Employment
CPB Compliance
North Fork Valley Public Radio Online Public Files
Contact Us
About KVNF
History
Broadcast Area
FCC Applications
KVNF Staff
Board of Directors
Advisory Board
Montrose Studio
KVNF Employment
CPB Compliance
North Fork Valley Public Radio Online Public Files
Contact Us
Programs
Program List
KVNF Radio Schedule
Print Weekly Schedule
Short Features
Syndicated Shorts
Program Committee
Program List
KVNF Radio Schedule
Print Weekly Schedule
Short Features
Syndicated Shorts
Program Committee
Music
Current Playlist
Talkin' Music
Be a DJ
KVNF DJs
New Music
KVNF Field Sessions
Current Playlist
Talkin' Music
Be a DJ
KVNF DJs
New Music
KVNF Field Sessions
News
Regional Newscast
Local Motion
Rain & Shine
Local Weather
Wildfire Information
NPR News
Regional Newscast
Local Motion
Rain & Shine
Local Weather
Wildfire Information
NPR News
Calendar
Support
Become a Member
Donating Securities
Be an Underwriter
Our Underwriters
Volunteer
Donate a Vehicle
Amazon Smile
City Market Community Rewards
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Become a Member
Donating Securities
Be an Underwriter
Our Underwriters
Volunteer
Donate a Vehicle
Amazon Smile
City Market Community Rewards
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Donate
All People
Hosts
Board of Directors
Staff
All
Hosts
A K A
Adam Smith
Volunteer Coordinator
Annette Choszczyk
Bain Weinberger
Bob Pennetta
KVNF Board of Directors
Brian Cambria
Calla Rose Ostrander
Host of Rain and Shine
Campbell Stanton
Apollo Rodriquez
Chris Jackson
Christie Young
Cody Purcell
Cyn Holder
DJ REMAY
Don Foster
Donna Littlefield
Elizabeth Delahaunty
Eric Goold
Erin Easton
Gavin Dahl
News Director & Morning Edition Host
Gayle Davidson
Georgia Finnigan
Jeff Reynolds
Director of Programming and Operations
Jill Spears
Jim Lehrman
Jodi Peterson
Freelance Reporter
John Zachman
Joyous Rainbow
Kate Redmond
Staff Reporter & News Host
KOKO LOVE
Lauren Ziccardi
Lawrence Hancock
Lea Petmezas
Lisa Jae
Lynn Wetherell
Megan Macmillan
Michele Follis
Mike McClure
Morgan Mitchell
Business Support and Events Coordinator
Prima Merry
Rich Powell
Ruth Pettigrew
Ryan Strand
Steve Rubick
Steve Schmitzer
DJ T-RE
Tara Miller
The Emperor
The Hurricane
Thomas Smith
Tim Owens
Todd & Cynthia Hines
Tony Soto
Board of Directors
Betsy Marston
Member, KVNF Board of Directors
Bob Pennetta
KVNF Board of Directors
Bruce Herr
Secretary, KVNF Board of Directors
Christie Aschwanden
Vice-President, KVNF Board of Directors
Kim Besel
President, KVNF Board of Directors
Margaret Freeman
Member, KVNF Board of Directors
Pam Ellison
Treasurer, KVNF Board of Directors
Paul Frazier
Member, KVNF Board of Directors
Merrily Talbott
Member, KVNF Board of Directors
Staff
Adam Smith
Volunteer Coordinator
Ashley Krest
General Manager
Candy Pennetta
Music Director
Gavin Dahl
News Director & Morning Edition Host
Jeff Reynolds
Director of Programming and Operations
Kate Redmond
Staff Reporter & News Host
Melanie Finan
Member & Business Support Director
Morgan Mitchell
Business Support and Events Coordinator
All
A Martínez
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Schrank
Aarti Shahani
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Abe Aboraya
Abigail Censky
Abigail Clukey
Acacia Squires
Adam Cole
Adam Davidson
Adam Frank
Load More