An Enormous Replica Of The Moon Rolls Away From Celebration In China

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What do you do when the moon escapes? Well, two men in China's Henan Province chased it down the street - or rather, an enormous blow-up replica of the moon that rolled away from a Moon Festival celebration. In a video, the giant balloon towers over cars and trees as it cruises down the road. It's not clear how or if the two guys chasing the moon in the video managed to get it back, but it certainly looks like lunacy.