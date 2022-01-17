© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
UAE has promised to respond after drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels

By Ruth Sherlock
Published January 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST

Explosions in Abu Dhabi killed three people near fuel trucks. Houthi rebels claim they've struck the United Arab Emirates for its fight against them in Yemen and the UAE promises to respond.

Ruth Sherlock
