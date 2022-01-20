© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Houses of worship are trying to balance safety with their mission to welcome all

By Tovia Smith
Published January 20, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST

The FBI and the Texas rabbi who was held hostage are meeting with synagogues to discuss how to protect themselves, as they strain to balance the need for security with their mission to welcome all.

Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
