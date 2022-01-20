Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Houses of worship are trying to balance safety with their mission to welcome all
Published January 20, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
The FBI and the Texas rabbi who was held hostage are meeting with synagogues to discuss how to protect themselves, as they strain to balance the need for security with their mission to welcome all.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.