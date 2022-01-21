Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Tax season is nearing, but the IRS has millions of last year's returns to get through
Published January 21, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST
The Internal Revenue Service is still working through millions of returns filed in 2021. An IRS watchdog says the agency is understaffed, underfunded and overburdened.
