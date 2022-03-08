Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Ukrainians are on alert for Russian saboteurs trying to infiltrate their towns
Published March 8, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
Ukraine's government is releasing video confessions from Russians who have been detained so far. Civilian-run checkpoints have been set up to keep an eye out for suspicious people.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.