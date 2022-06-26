© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Uvalde resident discusses how the community is coping, one month later

By Elissa Nadworny
Published June 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT

NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Kim Hammond, a resident of Uvalde, Texas, about how the community there is coping one month after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
