Sunday Puzzle: Or, shall we say, Sunday SELL-ebration?

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name with the accented syllable "sell" — in any part of the word, and in any spelling.

Ex. Place for wine to be stored --> CELLAR

1. Merry-go-round

2. Speed up, as a car

3. Alternative to Fahrenheit

4. Noted site of a 1965 march

5. Crunchy bit in a salad

6. Infrequently

7. Sportscaster Howard

8. Actor Peter who played Inspector Clouseau

9. Tennis star Monica

10. Mime Marceau

11. Boston's N.B.A. team

12. High-speed train service between Boston and Washington, D.C.

13. Picture you take with your own phone

14. Transparent sheet of wrapping material

15. New York's state motto ("Ever upward")

16. Outer casing of an aircraft engine

17. Have a party, as for a birthday

Challenge answer: 81

Winner: Ryan Berry of Seattle, WA

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?



