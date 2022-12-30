89.1 KVMT transmitter is down. Due to weather and technical difficulties. The 89.1 signal may be down for the next few days. We are working on getting a crew to the transmitter site to resolve the issue. You can stream online here at KVNF.org. We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to get back on the air.
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.